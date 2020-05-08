Egan Bernal has insisted he would not "throw away an opportunity to win another Tour de France" as he discussed the competition for leadership of Team Ineos.

Bernal, 23, became the youngest winner of the Tour in more than 100 years last July as he beat Team Ineos team-mate and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas into second place.

Tour de France Roglic, Dumoulin and Kruijswijk still set to lead Jumbo-Visma Tour team 06/05/2020 AT 10:00

Ineos could begin the rescheduled 2020 Tour with three riders competing to lead the team as four-time Tour winner Chris Froome closes in on a comeback from a series of injuries.

Play Icon WATCH 'I would never have believed this!' - Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown 00:00:59

"I clearly understand the team in this situation." Bernal told Eurosport Spain and Alberto Contador.

"For them, let’s say, it could be interesting to win a fifth Tour de France with Chris, or another Tour with Geraint Thomas. At the end of the day, they are two British riders, and it’s a British team, and that’s something important for them, so I understand, let’s say, the position of the team,

"I also understand the position of Geraint Thomas, who wants to win his second Tour. In the past two Tours he was first and second so he’s a rider that very much has to be taken into account. I also understand Chris Froome, who wants to win his fifth Tour. Given everything that has happened to him, it would be the best way to come back for him.

"But I also put myself in a position. I’m young, I’ve already won one Tour de France, and I’m not going to throw away an opportunity to win another Tour de France, that’s for sure. That I would sacrifice myself, being at my 100 per cent… I don’t think I’m going to do that, nor will he, nor will anyone."

Bernal confirmed that his sole focus this summer will be on the Tour and he added that once the 2020 event was under way, the "road will put everyone in their place".

"What I think is going to happen is we wait to see how each rider arrives at the Tour. We haven’t raced, so we don’t know how we’ll arrive. For me, what the team’s doing is very good – waiting to see how each rider arrives and then, it might sound trite, but the road will put everyone in their place," he said.

"Once the first stages are out of the way, we’re quickly going to see what position Froome’s in, what position I’m in, and what position Thomas is in, and little by little the outlook will be clearer. In this moment in time, even as the last champion of the Tour, I can’t go to the team and tell them I’m the only leader, because, as I said, I understand there’s Froome and Thomas and I understand the position of the team.

"At the moment, it’s a question of having cold blood, focusing on training, trying to do things as well as possible, get to the Tour and then things will fall into place."

Tour de France No guarantee Tour will go ahead, says France sports minister 05/05/2020 AT 12:23