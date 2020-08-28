The biggest names in world cycling are set to go wheel to wheel in the first Grand Tour of the year as Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN) combine to offer every minute of every stage of the 2020 Tour de France.

Taking advantage of the scale of their combined network, the partnership between Eurosport and GCN will see the world’s largest cycling community bring millions of fans across 75 markets live coverage and the biggest stories from professional cycling’s premier event. With new formats and more ways to watch than ever before, Eurosport and GCN will present the ultimate Tour de France experience. Fans can watch Le Tour in full on the Eurosport App, Eurosport.com and the GCN App.

Tour de France Bernal still recovering, but ready to be Ineos' sole leader at Tour de France 3 HOURS AGO

Deeper expertise and localised analysis

Together, Eurosport and GCN have assembled its strongest ever line-up of former professional riders and local experts to provide the best pre-race insights and unrivalled post-race analysis, bringing viewers closer to the peloton. The recently retired Bernie Eisel, a Spring Classic winner and seasoned Grand Tour rider with multiple UCI Pro Teams - will provide on-site reporting capturing all the key moments as they happen.

Britain’s first ever Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins and Sean Kelly, four-time winner of the green jersey, will headline the UK line-up. Eurosport’s Grand Tour anchor Orla Chennaoui, British Grand Tour rider Dan Lloyd and former General Manager or MTN-Qhubeka Brian Smith will feature in the Eurosport and GCN daily digital post-race review show. In addition to Sean Kelly, Rob Hatch, Carlton Kirby and Jonathan Harris-Bass will be providing live race commentary throughout.

A new and improved ‘Highlights Factory’ will utilise the power, scale and reach of digital platforms to deliver the fastest on-demand race highlights content to viewers including 5-10 minute highlights and long form highlights via the Eurosport App and GCN App; selected clips across Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, and full stage replays available via the GCN App and on Eurosport.com.

Engaging customers on a deeper level, unique daily interactive digital content including quizzes and polls will also be available via the GCN App. In addition, Eurosport’s industry-leading editorial team will continue to feed fans’ passions for the sport’s best stories with around 600 localised videos per market, complemented by approx 200 Tour de France stories, including event previews , latest race news and expert opinions and live race text commentary.

The Breakaway by Eurosport and GCN

The post-race review show returns in digital form broadcast daily at 6.30pm across Eurosport Player and GCN app. Each episode will feature in-depth analysis, rider interviews and stage previews. GCN’s Dan Lloyd will front the coverage, with Orla Chennaoui, Eurosport’s regular lead Grand Tour presenter, featuring remotely due to current restrictions. Sir Bradley Wiggins, Sean Kelly and Brian Smith complete the regular expert panel.

The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport

The popular Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will be expanded offering fans more content than ever before with daily episodes throughout Le Tour. Last year’s Tour de France edition peaked at number one in iTunes’ Sport and Recreation category.

Sir Bradley Wiggins, 2012 Tour de France winner, said:

“Eurosport is recognised as the ‘Home of Cycling’ across Europe and it’s exciting to be part of the team covering the biggest event in our sport once again this year. Building on last year where I reported live from the heart of the peloton, I’ll be helping to bring cycling fans closer to the action by expanding The Bradley Wiggins Show with daily shows throughout the Tour - ensuring we don’t miss a moment. I’m also looking forward to again working with the talented Eurosport and GCN cycling team on The Breakaway.”

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said:

The return of Le Tour is a huge moment for global sport and we’ve been working tirelessly to mark this by enhancing our live and on-demand coverage and storytelling. Bringing together the power of Eurosport and GCN creates the largest cycling community in the world, meaning we are more determined than ever to deliver the ultimate Tour de France experience and offer fans the chance to engage with cycling’s biggest event however they chose.

“Discovery’s continued investment in technology means our multi-platform production can be delivered remotely, ensuring fans can enjoy the world-class coverage and content they expect from our brands. Eurosport and GCN will see millions of cycling fans across the world take advantage of uninterrupted live and localised coverage while enjoying exciting new formats fronted by the best local experts.”

Eurosport and GCN will also benefit from Discovery’s continued investment in technology to ensure content can be safely and remotely produced and commentated without requiring a large on-site footprint. Event-based commentary will mean every minute of every stage will be commentated via Eurosport and GCN digital channels with more than 100 live hours commentated across Eurosport’s linear channels.

Earlier in the year, Eurosport secured an extension to its broadcast rights agreement to continue showing every minute of every stage of the Tour de France until at least 2025, with exclusive coverage in 38 markets across Europe, reaffirming its status as the ‘Home of Cycling’.

Eurosport TV Listings (BST)

All timings also apply for Eurosport Player and GCN app

Saturday 29 August

1255 – 1715 Stage 1 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 1 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 30 August

1215 – 1725 Stage 2 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 2 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Monday 31 August

1105 – 1630 Stage 3 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 3 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Tuesday 1 Sept

1220 – 1645 Stage 4 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 4 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 2 Sept

1205 – 1645 Stage 5 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 5 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 3 Sept

1055 – 1615 Stage 6 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 6 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 4 Sept

1220 – 1645 Stage 7 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 7 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 5 Sept

1225 – 1630 Stage 8 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 8 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Sun 6 Sept

1200 – 1350 Stage 9 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 9 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Monday 7 Sept

Rest Day

Tuesday 8 Sept

1225 – 1650 Stage 10 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 10 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 9 Sept

1220 – 1650 Stage 11 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 11 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 10 Sept

1045 – 1630 Stage 12 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 12 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 11 Sept

1045 – 1615 Stage 13 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 13 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 12 Sept

1200 – 1715 Stage 14 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 14 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 13 Sept

1120 – 1645 Stage 15 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 15 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Monday 14 Sept

Rest Day

Tuesday 15 Sept

1200 – 1650 Stage 16 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 16 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 16 Sept

1110 – 1635 Stage 17 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 17 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 17 Sept

1100 – 1640 Stage 18 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 18 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 18 Sept

1225 – 1655 Stage 19 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000 – 2130 Stage 19 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 19 Sept

1200 – 1700 Stage 20 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000 – 2130 Stage 20 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Sunday 20 Sept

1120 – 1645 Stage 21 LIVE on Eurosport 1

1440 – 1830 Stage 21 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Tour de France Teams can be excluded if two riders test positive for coronavirus - UCI 4 HOURS AGO