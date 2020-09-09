Peter Sagan was dropped to last place in the group for dangerous riding in Stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Sagan leant a shoulder into Wout van Aert during the sprint finish at the end of Stage 11, and the move was adjudged to be dangerous, with the Slovakian relegated to 85th on the day.

Sagan will argue that he was trying to avoid the barriers, but the shove almost caused a crash and Van Aert was furious as he crossed the line in fourth place.

The decision puts further distance between Sam Bennett and Peter Sagan in the race for the green jersey.

Speaking immediately after the stage Van Aert say that he and Sagan exchanged angry words, which continued as the riders slowed down to a stop.

Analysing the incident on live broadcast, commentator Carlton Kirby said:

"You could see Van Aert moving over to the right hand side and Sagan was boxed in.

"Sagan needs to make a gap and there's that shove, I can't believe he'll get away with that because he hampered a few others."

Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France in 2017 for elbowing Mark Cavendish into the barriers.

