Egan Bernal arguably made the worst decision of the 2020 Tour de France so far this week.

Some will argue that Peter Sagan's shoulder-barge/headbutt on Wout van Aert should take that title, but those people must not have seen the state of Bernal's barnet.

"I cut my hair myself, I think I failed," came the droll comment from Bernal, and he's not wrong.

Team Ineos rider Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates his white jersey of best young on the podium at the end of the 10th stage of the Tour de France Image credit: Getty Images

Bernal made the decision to trim his own hair during the rest day, he revealed, telling reporters:

“I cut my hair myself, I had some time. I’ll tell you the truth, I cut more on one side than the other.

I had to shave everything at the end. I missed it a bit, I think I failed.

The extent of the damage was revealed to the public in an Instagram Story the day after the cut.

Bernal is second in the general classification as he defends his Tour de France title, trailing Primoz Roglic by just 21 seconds.

