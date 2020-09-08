Chris Froome has admitted that he was not performing at the level required to make an impression in the Tour de France after his omission from the Ineos line-up.

Froome, along with fellow former Tour winner Geraint Thomas, was left out of his team's squad for the Tour after some sub-par performances in warm-up events, such as the Criterium du Dauphine.

He has returned to action in Tirreno-Adriatico and insists that there are no ill-feelings about his exclusion, admitting that he was not in top form.

“I understand, 100 percent. I could feel myself that I wasn’t where I needed to be," he told Cycling News.

"Obviously, since not going to the Tour de France, I’ve reduced the volume a bit of what I’ve been doing on the bike and been focusing a little bit more on building up a bit more muscle strength.

"Before the Tour I really felt I was missing that top end, that really high-end intensity stuff, and I think trying to gain a little bit of muscle will probably help me build that top end."

Froome is set to return to Grand Tour action at the Vuelta a Espana in October and is hoping to use the Tirreno-Adriatico to get up to speed in stage racing.

“I’m probably going to try to get up to altitude for a couple of weeks straight after Tirreno, but no worlds for me.

"I’m just going to continue focusing on being ready for the Vuelta. Maybe I’ll drop in to one of the one-day races, maybe Liege-Bastogne-Liege or something like that. We’ll see how things progress.”

Froome is set to join Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of the 2020 season and says he is still hoping to be in GC contention in Grand Tours.

“I wouldn’t have signed up to a programme like that if I didn’t believe it’s possible. I enjoy it when people [write me off]. It gives me a bit of extra motivation, but only time will tell.”

