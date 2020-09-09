Geraint Thomas is excited to lead the Ineos Grenadiers field in the Giro d'Italia and is determined to perform well for himself, rather than for a team-mate.

Thomas was surprisingly left out of his team's line-up for the Tour de France, along with fellow Brit and former champion Chris Froome.

However, he says he has always wanted to compete again in the Giro d'Italia after crashing out of the Grand Tour event in 2017 and will be prioritising a good run in Italy.

"I've always wanted to come back and this year seemed the right time to do it," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Obviously to start with I was disappointed because the Tour was the main goal. But not being selected - I wouldn't put it in those sort of words because I could go there and do a job.

"But at the same time I'm at the stage of my career where I want to go to races and try to perform for myself.

"I don't want to go - without sounding bad - to go and just ride for the team. I want to be fighting for the win myself.

"The Giro is something I've always wanted to do well in. Especially ever since crashing out in 2017 when I felt I was in really good shape."

After missing the Tour, Thomas is currently competing in the Tirreno-Adriatico and is hoping to be in peak condition by the start of the Giro on October 3.

"It's not like I was in terrible shape. It was just lacking that last little bit. What the extra bit of training, the extra race days will give me, we're confident I'll be there 100% ready to go at the start of the Giro."

