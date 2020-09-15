Geraint Thomas has refused to be drawn into debating his omission from the Tour de France, saying it’s all “ifs and buts” at this stage.

The 2018 champion was surprisingly left out of the Ineos Grenadiers team along with Chris Froome, as Egan Bernal was chosen to be the sole leader.

While Froome has said he believes he could have done a job for Ineos at the Tour, Thomas says he is just looking ahead.

"For me, I'm just focused on the Giro [d'Italia]. That was the call we made and that's all I'm thinking about. Ifs and buts, you can spend all day questioning things. I'm really excited about the Giro now. That's my main goal.

"I'm really looking forward to a good October. It's going to be competitive but I'm confident I'll be in good shape."

Bernal’s hopes of defending his title at the Tour were ended on Sunday as he finished more than seven minutes behind leader Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) on Stage 15.

Thomas says it “wasn’t nice to see” his team-mate struggle on the biggest stage.

"Egan is a team-mate but also a good friend. I've been through a lot with him. He helped me win the Tour and I was with him when he won his," he said.

"We all know what it's like as athletes when you train for something and it doesn't quite go to plan. He obviously has a lot of pressure on him. He'll come back stronger. He's still so young and talented. He'll be back fighting for the overall again."

