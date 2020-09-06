Swiss tyro Marc Hirschi made a name for himself after a brave 90-kilometre solo raid through the misty Pyrenees in Stage 9 – only to be denied by Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic.

It's fair to say, on the evidence of what went on in Laruns on Sunday afternoon, Switzerland has a good case for closing its border to Slovenia…

On a day Roglic took yellow and the brilliant Pogacar became the youngest Tour stage winner since Lance Armstrong in 1993, it was hard not to feel sorry for another Tour debutant – the man Pogacar denied at the death despite a stirring resurrection with the finish line gaping.

Heartbreak for Hirschi as Pogacar wins thriller of a sprint finish

Team Subweb's Hirschi had ridden two-thirds of the stage on his own, tapping out a tempo on the climbs and throwing himself into the long, wet and at times perilous descents – only to be caught with just over one kilometre remaining. He'd then had the audacity – or confidence? – to tighten up his shoes and give it his all on the final sprint, denied only by a wheel.

Hirschi was one of numerous Sunweb riders to give their all getting into the break on Sunday's second stage in the Pyrenees, the 22-year-old having tried his luck over the top of the first climb – almost coming a cropper after overcooking a corner and being forced to unclip.

His chance came with just over 91km remaining when Hirschi zipped clear of a burgeoning breakaway on the Col de la Hourcere. Seventy-eighth in the standings, an hour down, Hirschi was no threat to the yellow jersey of Adam Yates or to the Jumbo-Visma team of the leader elect, Roglic.

We'd already been given a glimpse at what the former U23 world champion could do: Hirschi was part of an exciting move a week ago in Stage 2, attacking over the Col d'Eze and dropping back down to Nice alongside Yates and the French favourite Julian Alaphilippe.

Hirschi was deprived a stage win in only his second day on the Tour by Alaphilippe but showcased his talent on the French Riviera. He wore the white jersey for two days before conceding time on the first summit finish at Orcieres-Merlette in Stage 4.

But once he got a sniff of a chance on Sunday, he never looked back. Literally. Most riders when they solo clear so early into a stage hope to be joined by a rider or two for company and to share out pacing duties.

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) attacks in Stage 9 of the 2020 Tour de France Image credit: Getty Images

When Germany's Lennard Kamna bridged over to Hirschi on the Hourcere the Swiss barely deigned to register his colleague's presence. Soon the Bora-Hansgrohe rider had accepted that he was not up to the task in hand, duly dropping back to what was, on paper, a pretty strong chase group.

But even a group also boasting big-hitters (and many Grand Tour stage winners) in the form of Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling), Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) and Omar Fraile (Astana) was unable to make any in-roads on Hirschi's rampage.

Mist, heavy drizzle and a severe drop in temperature met the riders at the top of the Hourcere and the subsequent Col de Soudet – but Hirschi notably eschewed any offer of a jacket or cape. Sure, he accepted one too many "sticky bidons" for many viewers' likening, but that is part of cycling.

To keep his temperature up, Hirschi pushed on hard on the long descent of the Soudet, and even carried out some acrobatic corner-cutting in a bid to keep up his momentum.

The upshot was that his pursuers were caught before the main pack long before they had any chance at reeling in the man ahead. Hirschi then started the final climb, the Col de Marie Blanque, with just under four minutes in the bank. He needed them all – and some.

The flurry of attacks from the GC favourites saw Yates among the distanced riders and a select quartet of Pogacar, Roglic, Mikel Landa and Egan Bernal in pursuit. They had their own flashpoints – Pog and Rog almost tumbling in a tangle over the summit following the sprint for bonus seconds, for instance – but Hirschi just had to concentrate on his own task in hand.

Despite his earlier problems going downhill, Hirschi put on a descending masterclass off the back of the Marie Blanque, practically doubling his lead to 40 seconds by the time he hit the valley. Given the comparative freshness of the men behind, it was no surprise that his shoulders started rolling on the long, flat run into Laruns.

In fact, what was surprising was that Hirschi had anything left in the tank – physically and psychologically – once he was caught, cruelly, with 1.5km remaining. Instead of sitting up and taking the expected fifth place, he tightened up his shoes and prepared himself for the sprint. That takes some guts and confidence.

A sprint which he opened out from the back after Roglic was forced to lead out from the front. Had he left it, perhaps, another 10 or 20 metres, he may have had enough. But after powering through the centre of the Slovenian duo, Hirschi, digging deep into the pain cave, couldn't quite strike gold. Not that it really mattered, all things considered; the fact that he even partook in the finale was amazing enough.

With Pogacar taking a maiden Tour stage win and his compatriot Roglic joining the select group of riders to have worn the leader's jersey in all three Grand Tours, Hirschi's clearly got the duff end of the deal in being awarded the day's combativity award.

Cycling's a cruel sport, though – cruel, but beautiful. The race's fourth youngest rider will have the small honour of starting Tuesday's Stage 10 with a red number on his back.

With the combined age of Hirschi and Pogacar little over Alejandro Valverde's actual age, the mind both strains and excites to think what they could achieve by the time they reach Wout van Aert's relatively mature age of 25.

Having come so close on successive Sundays – finishing second in Stage 2 and third in Stage 9 – Hirschi now must make sure he's not adversely affected by results he should view as stepping-stones, not setbacks.

Speaking to Eurosport after being denied by Pogacar and Roglic, an upset Hirschi said: "I'm not happy – I feel sad I did not win. I knew that I had to focus on my plan because I couldn't influence what the peloton did. So I tried to go as fast as possible to the finish. But the result was a bit s***. I'm super-happy with my performance but I have now been really close two times – once again I get beaten so close to the line."

Heroic Hirschi devastated to miss out on stage win after 90km break

So, what next for Hirschi? Well, he could take a look at the example of one of the riders who pursued him in the break. Three years ago, Warren Barguil, then riding for Sunweb, was out ahead after the final climb of Mont du Chat in Stage 9 of the 2017 Tour. The Frenchman was caught and passed on the descent, but battled back to join the yellow jersey group. Then, at the finish, he bravely contested the sprint – only to be denied in a photo finish by Rigoberto Uran.

The tearful Barguil was disconsolate after missing out on what would have been a maiden Tour stage on the eve of the first rest day. But five days later, he won Stage 13 on Bastille Day and then picked up the polka dot jersey which he wore until Paris – including the day he doubled up with a second victory atop the Col d'Izoard in Stage 18.

It wasn't quite a photo-finish that denied Hirschi in Stage 9 on Sunday three years later. But like Barguil, he will have more chances in this year's race. And after picking up all those KOM points, Hirschi is only 10 points off the polka-dot jersey summit. Could we be seeing a bit of history repeating itself for a young Sunweb star? The whole of Switzerland will be hoping that's the case. Who knows – it may not be long before they reopen their borders with Slovenia after all…

