Highlights of Stage 21 of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar and Sam Bennett star in Paris

Watch highlights of the final day of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar was crowned the youngest champion in over a century and Sam Bennett won Stage 21 to become the first Irishman to win on the Champs Elysees and only the second Irish green jersey winner.

