Cycling

Highlights: Tadej Pogacar set to win Tour de France after time trial thriller

Tadej Pogacar produced a staggering time trial to soar into the yellow jersey and win Stage 20 as long-time leader Primoz Roglic faded at the final test. The 21-year-old will become the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904 when he carries the maillot jaune into Paris on Sunday.

00:05:34, 1790 views, an hour ago