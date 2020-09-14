Lance Armstrong denied Bradley Wiggins the joy of standing on a Tour de France podium for the first time.

The record books may say that Wiggins finished third at the Tour in 2009, but that result was only bumped up from fourth retrospectively after Lance Armstrong’s history of doping was revealed.

And Wiggins says that in his mind he will always be fourth at the Tour that year.

In an in-depth chat with Graham Willgoss, Wiggins discusses how he spoke out about Lance at the time, why he regrets how he went about it, and what a strange situation it is for cyclists to be the voice for such issues at the same time as intensely focussing on their own careers.

Wiggins on answering questions about Armstrong

"I felt the need to say what you’re supposed to say and that was mostly from the ‘comms’ team at Team Sky. Obviously I’m a person that says what I’m thinking, not necessarily right all the time, but at the time I saw it as: ‘why is it I’ve always got to answer this question?’

"I probably felt the pressure to say what people wanted you to say and over-egged it a bit. The reality is that I was just trying to focus on my own job at that point. But I realise that people want to hear commentary. You know what people want you to say, what they want to hear, and I just saw that as ‘that’s all you can say’ and in doing that you’re probably over egging the emotion about it.

The reality is I probably wanted to say 'Look, it’s f***ing s*** for the sport. At least it’s out now. But really, other than it being the same sport and being the same winner of the Tour, what can I say?'

“That’s not for one minute to condone what he did, but it had been built to such a point that there was enough evidence to suggest that that is what did go on. Particularly with everyone else around, the riders that were second or third, that it was only a matter of time that the pressure was building that he did that. But it was separate to us; in a different generation."

On being denied a podium in 2009

“My attachment to it was that I did go toe-to-toe with him in 2009 and then it became apparent that the place got taken off him and I got third.

But in my head I’m forever fourth in the Tour de France because you miss out on the podium and it’s gone.

“And it doesn’t matter but again it was an added pressure that I had to deal with. I saw it as a pressure because there were lines to get right and there was interview after interview where the line of questioning was all Lance."

‘Riders are expected to have all the answers’

“It's not that I don’t care or anything like that. The answer should be obvious.

It’s all well saying ‘you should have been more vocal’ and things like that, but riders are more selfish, we’ve got enough to worry about. And that’s not to diminish it or not pay attention to it, but that’s what other people are there for.

“Maybe that’s the wrong attitude to adopt but it’s the attitude I adopted at the time. I think whatever I say on it, I risk there being a backlash on it.

“I see stuff from a human point of view as well. Some things I wasn’t happy about that I said just to over-egg the point. It’s s***, that time in cycling was s*** but this is all with cognitive bias, people got a lot of pleasure in those years, people benefited a lot those years…

“Now we’re picking up the pieces and we’re expected to have the answers to it. But we still haven’t got the answers to it and it’s still an open wound in the sport. But at that point in my life I had far greater concerns than worrying about, maybe wrongly – I’m sure people have views on it – being the voice for that whole scenario.”

