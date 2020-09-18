Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) may have won Stage 19 at a canter, but the Dane was completely in the dark about his huge lead until he crossed the finish line.

Andersen comfortably won the day by 53 seconds to earn his second win at this year’s Tour de France.

Tour de France Tour de France standings and results - GC, points jersey, mountains classification 2 HOURS AGO

But he was seen barking down a camera lens in the final two kilometres, clearly alarmed that the chase group could be on his tail and with no timing information from his team.

"How much time? Time!" he yelled.

Andersen needs to know the times NOW

Kragh Andersen did eventually relax as he cruised down the final straight, beating his chest and raising an arm aloft as he came home.

It was Sunweb's third win of the Tour, with rookie Marc Hirschi claiming the other after triumphing on the longest stage of this year's race.

Tour de France Kragh Andersen wins again on Stage 19, Bennett takes giant step towards green 3 HOURS AGO