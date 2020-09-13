Primoz Roglic says he has “nothing to hide” as he swatted away the inevitable scepticism that comes with wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

Cycling’s reputation is stained by historic doping – an issue brought to global prominence when Lance Armstrong’s confession in 2013 unearthed a web of cheating and deception across the sport.

Those in the peloton now insist they are clean, but as four-time Tour champion Chris Froome can attest, the suspicion is never far away.

Now it is Roglic’s turn to face scrutiny, with the Slovenian forced to deny any dark arts when asked about his credibility after finishing second on Stage 15.

“They are doing a lot of [doping] controls,” said Roglic.

“Today, a little after 6am, I had a full control. I also just had a control [after the stage] so I think there is really nothing to hide, and at least looking from my side, you can definitely trust it."

Roglic and Team Jumbo-Visma dominated the climbs on Stage 15 as defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) spiralled out of contention, although the day was eventually won by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The former ski jumper leads Pogacar by 40 seconds in the overall standings ahead of Monday’s second rest day.

