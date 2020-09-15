Sir Dave Brailsford has hit back at criticism of his Ineos Grenadiers selection for the Tour de France - and reiterated that he believes he was right to omit both Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Sir Bradley Wiggins had said in the latest episode of his podcast The Bradley Wiggins Show that he thought it was the wrong decision, saying: "It’s hard to stay on the top every year and this year they’ve just not got it right.

"I don’t know what’s happened. For a team that is so performance-orientated, and how much planning goes into their season, it’s just not worked for them.

"Had it been football, Dave would have been out."

But Brailsford has defended himself and stressed his riders' lack of form immediately preceding the Tour.

"I don’t gamble,” he said. "People are entitled to their opinions, but I didn’t gamble with selection. They were big decisions. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. I’m sure that people have a lot to say but they’re not privy to the facts that I’ve got.

“It was a good decision, regardless of what anybody else may think.”

Thomas finished second overall at the Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday.

