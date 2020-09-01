Tour de France Is Caleb Ewan unstoppable? 13 HOURS AGO

Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast, says Ineos Grenadiers' lack of firepower has contributed to their change in approach.

Ineos went into the 2020 Tour de France with an unfamiliar look, after Dave Brailsford axed both Tour veterans Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas from his squad.

And the once familiar Sky (or Ineos) train at the front of the peloton has been conspicuous by its absence.

“They don’t have that firepower anymore,” began Wiggins.

They have had to take a different approach because they realise they can’t win like they used to so.

However, Brian Smith pointed to another factor why the British-based team seem unable to impart their dominance as they once had.

“We talk about Chris Froome and Geraint [Thomas] missing but I think one of the biggest misses is of Ineos is Nicolas Portal,” said Smith, following the death of the former DS.

And Wiggins added: “It is the first time in a long, long time they have not had Portal or Geraint in the line-up. Froome has missed the odd one with injury or has crashed out but Geraint is huge for me.

“Geraint and Luke Rowe together for me in particular.”

Former British National Road Race Champion Herety added that Ineos’ less confrontational style of riding could be linked to character of their leader, Egan Bernal.

“It could also be down to Bernal,” said Herety. “Bernal might not like that sort of approach – he might prefer floating around a little bit.”

It was a point both Wiggins and Smith agreed with the former calling the reigning champ, “not a very vocal leader.”

Before adding: “You can guarantee though when he goes up hill he will be there.”

‘We haven’t seen that before’ – Wiggins on Team Ineos’ absence at the front

