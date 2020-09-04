Tour de France 'Ridiculous there isn’t already a women’s Tour de France’ – Wiggins 11 HOURS AGO

Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast, says Ineos Grenadiers have finally begun to seize the initiative after having been put under immense pressure by Jumbo-Visma.

Ineos went into the 2020 Tour de France with an unfamiliar look, after Dave Brailsford axed both Tour veterans Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas from his squad, but they are beginning to find their feet, according to the 2012 champion.

"It was Ineos on the front, doing what they do best, really," Wiggins said on the podcast after Stage 6, which was won by Alexey Lutsenko.

They were marking their territory and making a statement of intent again, which they had not done for the first few days and I noted and picked up on.

"But yesterday, Luke Rowe and the boys with that cross-wind section and then today, really just getting on the front.

"It was like them saying, 'we are here, we are here to win this race' and Jumbo letting them do that and sitting behind. It was like the hierarchy of the peloton seemed to take its proper formation today."

Recalling how his former boss Brailsford would have dealt with the situation Ineos found itself in with Jumbo-Visma dictating the first few stages of the Tour, Wiggins suggested this could have been a potentially defining moment.

"They are the team to beat still," Wiggins said, referring to Ineos. "Although we keep saying how much Jumbo-Visma are here to win, Ineos are part of the fabric of this race really. It was actually quite good to see.

That's very much a Dave Brailsford tactic: he used to say, 'we're dithering, we're just dithering and we need to stamp our authority a bit more'.

"That's not about winning stages. It's about getting to the front and showing the rest of the peloton that we're here and we're ready to win the race.

"That is what they have done yesterday and today and it is good to see, actually."

