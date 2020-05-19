Cycling
Tour de France

It will be ‘very difficult’ for Froome to win fifth Tour away from Ineos - Merckx

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Chris Froome | Cycling Tour de France 2017 Stage 20 | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

Five-time Tour de France winner Eddy Merckx has said that he believes it will be difficult for Chris Froome to emulate his achievements if he decided to leave Team Ineos.

34-year-old Froome, a four-time winner of the Tour, is the subject of intense speculation at the moment following comments made by team-mate Egan Bernal.

Tour de France

Relaxed yet ready, Geraint Thomas has half an eye on reclaiming Tour crown

14/05/2020 AT 14:34

The Colombian is the defending champion of the Tour and recently told Eurosport Spain’s cycling podcast that he won’t make way to either Froome or Geraint Thomas, both recent winners of the race, this season.

"I’ve already won one Tour de France, and I’m not going to throw away an opportunity to win another Tour de France, that’s for sure," Bernal told Eurosport. "That I would sacrifice myself, being at my 100 per cent… I don’t think I’m going to do that, nor will he, nor will anyone."

That has led to reports suggesting that Froome does not want to remain at Team Ineos and would prefer to move to a team where he would have a clearer path to his fifth Tour.

However Merckx thinks that may not be wise.

"I'm not sure how he is, nor if he recovered completely from the accident, Merckx told La Stampa.

"I heard he wants to leave Ineos perhaps because he can't stand the internal rivalry with Bernal and Thomas.

Play Icon
WATCH

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

00:02:30

"But the feat of winning a fifth Tour will be very difficult for him if he doesn't have a team at his side like he had during his four victories in France."

The Tour has been rescheduled to the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic, with most of the calendar shifted about, and Merckx isn’t pleased with how the Giro d’Italia in particular has been treated.

"With eight calendar months concentrated in 90 days, some overlap was inevitable, but the Giro was not treated well. There was no respect. Some big Classics could also have been scheduled during the Tour,

"Nobody wants to deny the enormous importance of the Tour, from both an economic and media standpoint, but the other races that have made the history of cycling also deserve respect."

Tour de France

Bernal won't sacrifice himself for Froome and Thomas at Tour de France

08/05/2020 AT 13:21
Tour de France

Roglic, Dumoulin and Kruijswijk still set to lead Jumbo-Visma Tour team

06/05/2020 AT 10:00
Related Topics
CyclingTour de France
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Giro d'Italia

Evenepoel to prioritise Giro d'Italia over Liège-Bastogne-Liège

A DAY AGO
Giro d'Italia

Chaves the king on 'queen stage' - Why you should watch Giro Classic Stages

YESTERDAY AT 14:34
Cycling

Country ready to get on its bike - British Cycling

YESTERDAY AT 12:18
Cycling

Cycling-Fourteen million Britons ready to get on their bikes

YESTERDAY AT 12:18

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: 'The strongest man' - Contador the champion on Stage 20 in 2015

00:06:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: 'They attacked me every day' - Contador recalls Stage 20 in 2015

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: 'It was a turning point in my career' - Landa on 2015 race

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Aru and Contador talk about that comeback in 2015

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Players' Cut: Nadal takes on Puerta as youngster at Roland-Garros

YESTERDAY AT 09:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRelaxed yet ready, Geraint Thomas has half an eye on reclaiming Tour crown
Next articleJamaican sprint king Bolt becomes father for first time