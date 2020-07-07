Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin prioritising Tour de France over National and World TTs

Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin, one of the team's three leaders, says he is unlikely to ride the time trial at either the National Championships or the World Championships because of the Tour de France.

The Dutch Championships take place a week before the Tour, while the Worlds TT are set to be on the final day of the biggest race in the cycling calendar.

Dumoulin says the truncated cycling season - as a result of Covid-19 - does not allow him to fit the two competitions into his "very busy" schedule as he prepares for the Tour.

"I have a very busy programme with altitude training camps and other races," the three-time Dutch time trial champion told Cyclingnews.

Between the Critérium du Dauphiné [August 12-16] and the Tour [August 29-September 20], it's not possible to get back to the Netherlands for the National Championships, so I'll just stay in France.

The 29-year-old also dismissed the idea of quitting the Tour early to take part in the championships.

He added: "The individual time trial at the World Championships was always on a Wednesday.

"I don't think anyone had a problem with that, so it was already a strange move to move it to the Sunday [a week ahead of the road race]. It seems that it would be very easy to reverse that in these circumstances. But, for the time being, the UCI is sticking to Sunday."

