Jumbo-Visma to split into two training 'bubbles' for 2020 cycling races

Jumbo-Visma is to split its team into two separate training camps: one for Classics riders and one for Tour riders.

The Classics riders will be heading to Gerlos, Austria this month, while those selected for the Tour de France will train in two altitude training camps in Tignes, France.

As part of the team's plans to continue training during the Covid-19 pandemic, the three Tour leaders, Steven Kruijswijk, Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic, will spend most of July in Tignes.

"We would like to create a kind of bubble by having the Tour team race and train together for a major part," said Mathieu Heijboer, the team's head of performance.

Last year, we went to Tignes for the first time in preparation of the Tour de France. We really liked it, and that's why we've chosen to do our preparation in Tignes again.

The eight riders set for the Tour - which begins on August 29 - will ride the Tour de l'Ain (August 7-9) and the Critérium du Dauphiné (August 13-20) before returning to Tignes for a second camp.

Jos van Emden, Koen Bouwman and Timo Roosen will form part of the Gerlos 'bubble'.

"We're looking forward to having a big part of the team together again," team trainer Tim Heemskerk said.

"We'll do specific training in preparation of the Classics in August, like Strade Bianche [August 1] and Milan-San Remo [August 8], but also for stage races like the Tour of Poland and the Vuelta a Burgos.

"The area of the Zillertal [in Austria's Tyrol region] is the perfect training location because of the nice climbs and the possibilities to ride on flat roads."

