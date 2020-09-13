EF Pro Cycling’s manager was not happy about Bob Jungels’ role in the crash of Sergio Higuita that forced the Colombian out of the Tour de France.

Jonathan Vaughters immediately took to social media to make his feelings known in an unusually frank pubic expression of dissatisfaction by a team manager.

“To say the least, Bob Jungels is not my favourite person right now,” wrote Vaughters, referring to the Deceuninck – Quick-Step man taking out the front wheel of Higuita.

Speaking on Eurosport, commentator Dan Lloyd says that being forced out of the race by such an innocuous incident will be hard to take.

“When you get this far through the race you don’t want to have a crash that takes you out of it, such a silly crash really,” Lloyd said.

Was the crash Jungels’ fault? Yes, it was. Is it excusable? Maybe.

“A lot of people will blame Bob Jungels and he probably shouldn’t have swung across in the way that he did, but it’s not uncommon to see that,” Lloyd said.

“He’s just done his turn on the front, looked back and not seen any support so swung across in frustration, which happened to coincide with the point that Sergio Higuita was looking behind.”

Higuita hit the ground hard and then crashed again in the convoy as he struggled with the injuries sustained in the crash with Jungels, which was later confirmed as a broken hand.

"To update everyone: Sergio is fine," Vaughters wrote. "Broken hand/or finger(s). X-rays will reveal the exact nature of injury. No head injury.

"Second crash was due to not being able to grab brakes properly. Very sad to see him leave like this, however, the important part is he’s ok."

Although concussion was not the reason for his withdrawal, Higuita did appear to hit his head hard in crash. The incident comes just days after Romain Bardet was involved in a heavy crash and rode the remainder of the stage despite distressing signs of concussion, with the Frenchman only pulled out of the Tour that evening.

“It is going to be at the forefront of the medics’ minds at the moment given what happened the other day and the scrutiny they are now under,” Lloyd said.

“Everybody is talking about what the right protocol should be and rider safety and health coming first. They would have been monitoring him even more closely than they would normally have done.”

