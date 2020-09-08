Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed on Tuesday that a member of its team required a second Covid-19 test after a laboratory error.

All team members, riders and staff took a coronavirus test during Monday’s rest stage, with teams having until 09:00 BST on Tuesday to submit results to a dedicated platform.

Should there be positive results, the UCI medical director will contact the team doctor to assess the next steps, Reuters reported.

And early on Tuesday speculation began to emerge of a potential issue at Deceuninck-Quick-Step, with Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reporting on a re-test of a Deceuninck-Quick-Step employee.

The team would later confirm the re-test was due to a laboratory error.

"An error was made in the laboratory with the sample that the individual gave yesterday, meaning they were taken for re-testing this morning," Deceuninck-Quick-Step said.

The result of this second test has been returned as negative and we will continue to race as normal.

The rules set by organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and French health authorities state that should two members of a team, rider or staff, test positive for coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.

The UCI, who urged the teams not to communicate the results, and ASO, will issue a statement before the start of the stage in L'Ile d'Oleron.

France is facing a resurgence of coronavirus cases with almost 25,000 people testing positive in the last three days.

Four staff members of the Lotto Soudal team left the Tour de France two days prior to the start after two of them had tested positive for Covid-19.

With additional reporting from Reuters

