Lauren Stephens and Julien Bernard win Virtual Tour de France Stage 2

Trek Segaredo's Julien Bernard won Stage 2 of the men's Virtual Tour de France, while Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank's Lauren Stephens won the women's second stage.

Bernard claimed a late victory after passing EF's Michael Woods and Freddy Ovett of Israel Start-Up Nation, with French rider Bernard winning by using a late power-up.

NTT retain the lead in the overall competition and will have the maillot jaune for stage three, which will take place next weekend. The King of the Mountains competition is led by Israel Start-Up Nation.

Both the men's and the women's events ran over a 29.5km route with two climb sections.

There was also late drama in the women's section, with the American rider Stephens recovering from dropping back on the course's main ascent. Joscelin Lowden of the Drops team came in second, with Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team taking the last podium spot.

There are four stages of the virtual Tour remaining, with Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank taking the leader's jersey for now, while Canyon-SRAM have the Green jersey.

MEN'S RESULT

1 Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:12

2 Freddy Ovett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis

4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling

5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:01

6 Stefan De Bod (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:02

7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

8 Louis Meintjes (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling

9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

10 Gianni Veremeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

WOMEN'S RESULT

1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:47:32

2 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops

3 Enrica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT

4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

5 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

6 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:15

7 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

8 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM

9 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Sunweb

10 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling

