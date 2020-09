Cycling

Lizzy Banks on a Giro Rosa stage win, British Cycling’s hot form, and why UCI need to up their game

Lizzy Banks spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about winning a stage of the 2020 Giro Rosa, British Cycling’s hot form, why the World Championship is going to be a great watch, and why the fault of no live broadcast coverage at the Giro Rosa lies with the UCI,

