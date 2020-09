Cycling

‘Look at your belly button less’ – Kevin Reza calls on white riders to address racism in cycling

Kevin Reza, the only black rider out of a 176-strong peloton to start the Tour de France, bemoans the lack of diversity in cycling. Reza tells Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui calls on his white colleagues to pay attention to the news and what is happening around the world.

00:04:07, 49 views, an hour ago