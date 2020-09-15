Bernie Eisel says he expects Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Sam Bennett to win the green jersey at this year's Tour de France - and has his fingers crossed that it will finally happen.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan has won the points classification in seven of the last eight years.

But he is currently sitting second behind Bennett in the standings.

"All this fantasy for Sagan to get this jersey - he has to send Sam Bennett home and that’s also a really difficult task," he said.

"Sam has one goal now and that’s green and he’s climbing well.

"I have to say, I really like Peter Sagan, but fingers crossed for Sam because he definitely deserves that one and we want to see somebody else in green for once."

Eisel has been impressed with the quality of the young riders battling it out for the white jersey as well.

"Tadej Pogacar, Marc Hirschi, Dani Martinez, even Wout van Aert – he’s 26 and he’s winning everything on the road riding with his team at the front - the young riders have taken over," he added.

"I’m super happy because back in the day it was like, 'Don’t turn pro too early, you’ll burn out, you’ll be used for domestique and it’s a long way for you.'

"It has changed completely and it’s great to see. They’re talented bike-handling wise, handling the media, they’re always cool and how professional they are and how much they enjoy it. I see a really bright future with these young riders."

