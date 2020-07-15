Nairo Quintana will be tough to stop at Tour de France, says Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo-Visma / Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia and Astana Pro Team White Best Young Rider Jersey / Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Movistar Team / Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team / Mas de La Costa (98

Primoz Roglic believes that Nairo Quintana is in contention for the rescheduled Tour de France.

The Colombian rider's form early in the season left an impression with Roglic after his success in the Tour du Var and Tour de la Provence in February, and victory on the last mountain stage at Paris Nice.

Cycling Nairo Quintana escapes serious injury after being hit by car 03/07/2020 AT 19:26

Commenting on Quintana's move to Arkea-Samsic from Movistar, he said: "I think it was a good decision because at the beginning of the season he had some very good victories.

"But we must see how the return is for us all at the start of the calendar. I don't think he has any disadvantages because he's at Arkea.

"He has already shown how strong he is this year. In the Tour it will be difficult to stop him," he told Colombia newspaper.

Play Icon WATCH Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions 00:02:45

Roglic's team Jumbo-Visma is being led in tandem with joint-leader Steven Kruijswijk and will also feature Tom Dumoulin in his first Tour for the team. George Bennett, Sepp Kuss, Wout van Aert, Tony Martin and Robert Gesink will provide support.

"It's nice. We're stronger as a team so it's a good thing," said Roglic.

"I think the three of us are really capable of being leaders in the Tour. In the end, what we do is train to achieve the goals as a team and we will do that. I have trained with them and everything has gone well.

"The strongest will be the leader," explaining that it is not yet certain who will be the priority for the team. "I hope I can, but we will see who is best."

Play Icon

Giro d'Italia Giro Classics: ‘I had good legs but I knew it was going to be difficult’ - Quintana on 2019 ITT 24/05/2020 AT 16:14