No transfer for Chris Froome, will compete at Tour de France according to report

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will not leave Team Ineos ahead of the rearranged Grand Depart, accoring to Cyclingnews.

It was reported earlier this month that Froome had fallen out with Ineos boss Dave Brailsford, and he would need to leave the team to find a leadership role.

Tour de France Tour de France organisers request Grand Departure re-scheduling with Copenhagen YESTERDAY AT 10:22

The British rider is targeting a record-equalling fifth Tour de France victory but faces competition from defending champion Egan Bernal and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas for top status at Ineos.

Froome is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with a number of teams Israel Start-Up Nation, CCC Team, Bahrain McLaren and Movistar.

https://shows.acast.com/re-cycle-the-cycling-history-podcast/episodes/i-fell-70m-off-a-mountain-when-van-est-plunged-off-the-aubis

Israel Start-Up Nation have reportedly made the 35-year-old an offer, but would prefer to wait until he is a free agent to conclude a deal. According to Cyclingnews, Brailsford would need to approve any move before the Tour while the Israeli team would need to put together a financial compensation package.

That means that Froome is unlikely to make a mid-season switch, ensuring that Ineos will head into the Tour with Bernal, Froome and Thomas forming a three-pronged leadership challenge.

Israel Start-Up Nation became UCI ranked in 2015 and have not yet won a major stage or classic race.

Tour de France 'I fell 70m off a mountain': When Van Est plunged off the Aubisque and Koblet was king: The Re-Cycle 25/06/2020 AT 11:28