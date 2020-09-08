Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, wonders how much Ineos Grenadiers will miss Geraint Thomas for the remainder of the Tour de France.

The 2012 Tour champion was joined by 'The Coach', fellow Eurosport expert Brian Smith, and the pair discussed the extent to which Dave Brailsford would rue his controversial decision to omit the Welshman, along with Chris Froome.

Egan Bernal has been left to lead Ineos against Jumbo-Visma's 'dream team' in this Tour and Wiggins raised the issue as something Brailsford could already be regretting with leadership seemingly lacking from his team.

"How much impact will the lack of Geraint Thomas not being there have for Bernal this year?" Wiggins wondered on the Eurosport podcast.

Because having Geraint Thomas by your side as a previous Tour winner is the most reassuring thing you're going to get in this Tour de France.

"Bernal is not going to have that this year, is he. He's got to play that role of leader when [Richard] Carapaz and those guys are getting dropped and it's a different dynamic for him and one he has never faced."

Smith agreed with Wiggins and went even further, suggesting that Bernal does not have the leadership qualities required and Brailsford may regret omitting Thomas.

"Bernal doesn't seem to be a leader or very vocal," Smith said. "He is still learning okay, but we are talking about last year's Tour de France winner.

"He is respected, but you need that strong decision-maker, that experience, and that's where Geraint Thomas will be a big loss.

Dave Brailsford has made a bold decision by not bringing Geraint Thomas here, and it may come up and bite him in the backside - and I think it will.

"Geraint Thomas is a huge asset to not be here, and I think Bernal will miss him. He is going to have to have, on a couple of stages, the ride of his life to get rid of [Primoz] Roglic."

