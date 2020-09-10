Stage 11 of the Tour de France, won by Caleb Ewan, was marked by controversy with Peter Sagan relegated for dangerous sprinting. However, on the latest episode of his podcast, Wiggins leapt to the Slovakian’s defence, providing context to the mechanics of a sprint.

“It is interesting because everyone sees it differently and everyone interprets it differently,” began Wiggins.

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 11 - As it happened 20 HOURS AGO

“He was fourth or fifth when the sprint opened up and travelled a long way to get to those guys. He was next to Caleb [Ewan], Caleb went on the left and Sagan went past one rider with a good gap between the rider and the barrier, and the gap [between Wout van Aert and the barrier] was bigger before he went into it than when he was in it.”

Sagan barges Van Aert, Ewan triumphs in stunning sprint finish

The 2012 Tour de France winner added that to understand Sagan’s decision to go for that gap, one must first understand the mentality of a sprinter.

“It is what makes a sprinter a sprinter that they go for gaps like that – they do not think: ‘should I go for it? It might be a bit dangerous, what if I get clobbered?’

“People need to understand that sprinters don’t think like that. The reason they are sprinters is not because they are reckless, but they are brilliant bike handlers who are powerful and strong.

Sagan didn’t do anything dangerous. If anything, he used his bodyweight and his head [in a show] of incredible bike handling. It is all a split-second reaction: he is still going for that line because he is a winner.

“He is not reckless or dangerous. He is not like that; he doesn’t need to be like that. He was protecting himself in a way that most people wouldn’t be able to do,” added Wiggins.

It is a view not shared by Israel Start-Up Nation rider Hugo Hofstetter, who took to social media to vent his frustration at the seven-time green jersey winner.

However, Wiggins objected to the means by which Hofstetter communicated his dissatisfaction.

“[If you have respect for Sagan], don’t put it on social platforms, get his telephone number and send it to him,” said Wiggins.

“If you want to do something about that then don’t mug him off on social platforms. Go to him and have a word with him.”

Away from the Tour – at Tirreno-Adriatico - Geraint Thomas has revealed that his absence from the Tour de France was a mutual decision between him and Ineos Grenadiers.

Thomas has revealed that his absence from the Tour is partly because he didn't want to be a support rider for Egan Bernal. It is a statement that throws Thomas’s future at Ineos in doubt Wiggins says.

“G has actually come out and stated that he didn’t want to go to the Tour de France, because he didn’t want to be a helper. We’ve discussed that a fair amount, he would’ve been a part of the discussions when selecting the team, but I find that a bit odd and I think it diminishes INEOS as a team and it brings in to question that Dave Brailsford is just ruthless and this, that and the other.

“All of this, I wonder what pressure it puts on the team, they’ll be thinking is G happy?”

Elsewhere, Wiggins also talks to Sean Kelly about Sam Bennett's Tour so far and they reflect on when Kelly won his first Tour stage in Poitiers.

Tour de France Thomas reveals he didn't want to ride the Tour as a support rider for Bernal A DAY AGO