Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, says Peter Sagan is not going to give up on snatching away the green jersey at the Tour de France.

Ireland's Sam Bennett remains the points leader in green, but despite suffering a relegation following his controversial sprint finish on Stage 11, Sagan has battled back into contention.

Tour de France Smith and Wiggins on concussions, Bardet and how health always has to come first 8 HOURS AGO

Wiggins says he has been hugely impressed by the 30-year-old Slovak's fighting spirit since the punishment and believes the contest for green will go all the way to Paris.

"Sagan is not going to lie down for this now and he is going to keep coming back fighting after his relegation," Wiggins said on the podcast.

Peter Sagan - Tour de France 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

"He is starting to really ignite this race now, Peter. He has certainly done that. He has been over everything.

Next week is going to be one hell of a race for that jersey and it's going to be right down to the wire in Paris potentially.

Stage 14 Highlights: Barnstorming day with green jersey battle and fascinating finish

Looking ahead to Stage 14 and beyond, Wiggins also gave his verdict on Egan Bernal's chances of making a dramatic challenge to Jumbo-Visma and GC leader Primoz Roglic in the mountains.

"They are going to try something tomorrow [Stage 15]," Wiggins predicted. "I think the climbs suit Bernal more and they are going to go on the offensive.

"Don't forget, this team have ridden like Jumbo have ridden for many years now. They have that experience and they know what will ruffle Jumbo.

They will try everything they need do. I just expect all guns blazing from Ineos.

Tour de France Kragh Andersen sprints unopposed to Stage 14 glory 12 HOURS AGO