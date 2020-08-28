The Slovakian has won 12 individual stages of the Tour across his career but never won the first stage of the event.

And the seven-time Green Jersey winner is hoping he can do so for the first time in his career on Saturday.

"My wish is to try tomorrow and we will see if I can manage to pass the climbs," Sagan said in a pre-race Zoom press conference from Nice.

"But why not? After that, it's too hard on the second stage. The third stage might be OK. When all the sprinters are coming it's a little bit of a lottery.

"If I can manage to choose some harder stages and pass the climbs, it will be easier. But it's harder to pass the climbs."

Sagan also believes that the Tour will provide some very tough challenges for riders this year, with an unusually large number of climbs.

"This year it's actually a very hard Tour de France, there are a lot of climbs," Sagan said.

"I never had an experience like this during a Grand Tour with a lot of altitude [like] we're going to do this year, but it's the same for everyone. The more you spend one day, the more you pay the next day."

