Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, says Tadej Pogacar has changed cycling with his 'phenomenal' performance at the Tour de France.

After one of the most remarkable days in Tour de France history, the 2012 champion was left to reflect on a 'changing of the guard' in the sport he loves after the Slovenian stunned compatriot Primoz Roglic on the penultimate stage.

Pogacar will now ride into Paris as the 2020 champion of cycling's greatest race, and Wiggins believes this is just the start of something very special in the years to come.

"What a day, what a day!" Wiggins began on the latest podcast. "Even I got excited! I've run out of things to say about it, to be honest, because we haven't stopped talking about it since.

"Pogacar, I thought he would lose time today. He's won the stage by a minute and 20 and he has won the Tour de France by a minute. Absolutely phenomenal.

Is this now the start of something very special for the next 15 years? What a performance. Roglic just got outclassed by someone who is very, very special.

"This time last year we were talking about Egan Bernal dominating for the next few years," Wiggins continued.

"Where does this now leave G [Geraint Thomas]? Where does this leave [Chris] Froome? Can Froome win another Tour?

It seems to change the whole dynamic of the sport now in terms of who is going to dominate going forward. It feels like a changing of the guard, massively.

"He [Pogacar] has probably surprised himself a bit as well. We saw that at the finish; he couldn't believe it. We are just as stunned. He has blown the world of cycling out of the water.

"It is one of those performances that we are trying to put into words and define it, but it is very difficult to. I'm struggling to think of a performance in any sport that is such an upset to this degree."

