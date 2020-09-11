Primoz Roglic’s GC masterclass on Friday strengthened his hold on the yellow jersey, and both Bradley Wiggins and Sean Kelly believe it was a real confidence-building day for the Jumbo-Visma rider.

Ineos Grenadiers attempted to challenge Jumbo’s dominance on the final climb of the day, but the ‘Killer Wasps’ responded with an impressive show of strength, breaking all of the general classification contenders except Tadej Pogacar.

“Today was an opportunity to really test your big challengers, and we did see on that final climb from Jumbo-Visma when Tom Dumoulin came to the front and set a pace and it just came down to a straight battle between the big favourites,” Kelly said.

“The strongest ones came out in the end as Roglic and Pogacar, and then it was a fight behind to stay as close as possible. Pogacar was fighting big time to stay in the wheel, but Roglic was very impressive."

Roglic benefitted from that strong work from his team, but Kelly believes it is disingenuous to use a strong team as a reason to take away credit from the team leader.

“I think in the final climb, and people always talk about the leaders in a big team, and we did see Jumbo-Visma and Ineos there with the big fight and that rivalry, they were eye-balling each other and all of that, but in the end the rider himself who’s fighting for GC, he has to be able to do it.

I talk to a lot of people who say ‘Sky, Bradley Wiggins, he had a team to win the Tour of France’, but you have to be able to do it yourself on the final climb. And that’s exactly what we saw today, the battle of the big guns.

“You have to be the best one on the final climb, no matter how good your team is, they can only do so much for you, they can’t put you on the bike of their bike and take you up the climb, you have to be able to do it yourself.

“We saw today that Roglic and Pogacar are the strong ones, Bernal was showing the cracks. Will that continue? There are difficult stages to come.”

Wiggins agrees that Roglic and Pogacar are the strongest of the riders, adding that Friday’s stage was so fascinating to watch due to the range of climbing styles used by the world’s best cyclists.

“Based on the last 200m today we got a glimpse of who was the stronger of the two coming into the finish, and if there was another 200 on top of that then Pogacar may have got dropped,” Wiggins said.

Primoz looked by far and away the strongest today. Someone compared him to having a similar style to Lance Armstrong, that style of almost two pistons powering away. He tends to spin the gears a lot more than a lot of the other riders.

“Someone like Richie Porte tends to climb out of the saddle a lot, it’s just different styles really. Everyone has different ways of climbing, like Froome pedals such a high cadence doesn’t he, and lots of guys would have had compact chainsets on for a day like today to give them that extra cadence. But it was great to watch.”

Roglic leads by 44 seconds over Pagacar with a week of the Tour remaining, with Bernal a further 15 seconds back, and Wiggins says that opportunities to attack Roglic are rapidly running out.

“We’re at Friday now. This time next Friday we’ll be preparing for the time trial in La Planches des Belles Filles. Paris isn’t really a stage in terms of the GC. We have a rest day in there.

So we’ve got five or six key stages left in this Tour de France really for those guys to make a difference.

“For as much as we hope that Primoz doesn’t crack, with each day that goes past there’s one day less to have a go, and at this stage his closest rival is looking to be his compatriot.“

