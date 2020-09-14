And so there were two. Two Slovenians and two Colombians – down from four following the implosion of defending champion Egan Bernal and two-time Tour runner-up Nairo Quintana in the first real mountain test of this year's autumnal Tour.

While we have grown accustomed to watching Quintana go backwards on the steep stuff during a key Tour stage, this was unchartered territory for Bernal – a rider whose meteoric rise to top-dog status at Ineos Grenadiers can easily mask the fact that he is still seven years younger than the current man in yellow.

But while Bernal's first taste of the Tour as a 21-year-old saw him ably support Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome to first and third place respectively while cementing a solid fifteenth place for himself, another 21-year-old Tour debutant this year is making even more of a mark.

Tadej Pogacar has now won two mountain stages – on each occasion pipping his compatriot Roglic to the line. The UAE Team Emirates rider lies just 40 seconds off the race summit entering the final week and has shown himself to be the only rider capable of breaking up the Jumbo-Visma stranglehold.

Let's not take a look back at the second week of the race, weigh up the chances of the remaining contenders for yellow, and take a look at what's in store between here and Paris.

Week two: The flight of the French

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Puy Mary in stage 13 of the Tour de France 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

When Pogacar won his first stage in Laruns on the Sunday before the first rest day, Roglic took over the race lead from Britain's Adam Yates and the top 12 riders were separated by just over two minutes (the same gap which now separates first from fifth). With Pogacar still down in seventh at that point, Roglic's closest rival was Bernal, at 21 seconds, while there were still two Frenchmen – Guillaume Martin and Romain Bardet – in the top five.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won his first Tour stage before emerging as the favourite to deny Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) an eighth green jersey after the Slovakian was penalised for a barge on Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) as Australia's Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) zipped to a second win.

Swiss tyro Marc Hirschi finally got his win after twice coming close, before his Sunweb teammate Soren Kragh Andersen got in on the action in Lyon. Between those wins, a moustachioed Dani Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) denied Bora-Hansgrohe to win in the Massif Central on a day Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema crashed out of the race and both Bardet and Martin crashed out of the top 10. Bardet (Ag2R-La Mondiale) was later pulled from the race after it was revealed he'd picked up a concussion following an earlier fall.

That meant two Slovenians and four Colombians topped the standings going onto the Giant of the Jura, where Bernal and Quintana (who also fell in that Bardet incident earlier in the week) effectively stood down from the battle for yellow.

With Cofidis climber Martin still in eleventh place, the hosts face the prospect of placing no rider in the top 10 for the first time since 2013. Quintana is ninth but 5:08 down while Dutchman Tom Dumoulin – so often Roglic's last man in the mountains – has risen to 10th place: a commendable position on his comeback trail, but Jumbo-Visma will be hoping they don't need to rely on him as a Plan B.

Richie Porte, Mikel Landa, Enric Mas

Mikel Landa and Richie Porte on the Col du Peyresourde during stage 8 of the Tour de France 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

The Australian and two Spaniards are knocking on the door of a top five that is eminently reachable for either one of them, but not all. None of the trio will win the Tour – that is a near certainty.

Movistar's Mas (+3:15) has hardly made a single noteworthy move yet finds himself in the mix through an ability to follow a wheel and keep going. On course for his highest Tour finish, Mas is in the kind of no-man's land that will probably stop him from winning a stage. He may yet still crumble.

Bahrain-McLaren's Landa (+2:16) will almost certainly notch a fourth consecutive top 10 finish in the Tour, and a stage win is not beyond him in the Alps – especially with teammate Damiano Caruso proving an able foil on the steep stuff – but he may have designs on the podium. And why not?

Whisper it quietly, but the 35-year-old Porte (+2:13) is pushing for his highest ever Tour finish. Losing Trek-Segafredo teammate Mollema was a blow, but it simplifies things for the "motivated" Tasmanian, who will look to follow wheels and go two better than his third place on the Grand Colombier. Uplifting.

Adam Yates

Enric Mas and Adam Yates during stage 13 of the Tour de France 2020 on the Puy Mary Image credit: Getty Images

The Ineos-bound Brit came into the Tour saying he was targeting stage wins, then found himself in yellow after Julian Alaphilippe's water bottle blunder. He looked to be trying to lose the time to free up his chances of going for stages, but with many contenders faltering, he now finds himself back up in the top five.

The Mitchelton-Scott climber was the only GC rider to test the Jumbo-Visma army on the Grand Colombier, his move 7km from the summit doing enough to distance George Bennett, only for Dumoulin to take up the reins and reel him in. Still, Yates rose to fifth and is now 2:03 down on Roglic entering the final week.

While lacking a bit of support in the high mountains, Yates, who claims he is "getting better day-by-day" could certainly match his career best fourth place in the 2016 Tour but any higher would be a surprise – even if Mikel Nieve and Esteban Chaves manage to fire on all cylinders again. He seems to be, however, caught in between two worlds, which could ultimately leave him frustrated.

Rigoberto Uran and Miguel Angel Lopez

Rigoberto Uran on the Puy Mary during stage 13 of the Tour de France 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

The two remaining Colombians in with a shout are the two who – despite their bright pink and blue kits – are riding the most stealthily and under the radar. EF Pro Cycling's Uran is 1:34 down with Astana's Lopez a further 11 seconds back in his Tour debut, with both riders now shouldering the Colombian fans' expectations heading into the key stages in the Alps.

Neither rider has shown anything to suggest they can beat either of their current Slovenian superiors up a climb – and with Astana losing Ion Izagirre last week, and EF Sergio Higuita on Sunday, they will be missing key support for the final chapter.

Uran finished runner-up in 2017 and Lopez has finished third in both the Giro and Vuelta; their battle is for the final place on the Paris podium – nothing more. Only a huge upset – a crash or double Covid positive tests chez Jumbo or UAE – can change that. Don't hold your breath.

Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar

Team Jumbo rider Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (L) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides ahead of Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar Image credit: Getty Images

And, so, which of the two Slovenian stallions will walk away in this two-horse race?

In the yellow corner you have the man who looks like he's climbing without breathing, the late-bloomer who didn't ride his first Grand Tour until he was 26, and who is in possession of the best all-round team seen in a long while (could Jumbo-Visma be better than even those most suffocating of Sky squads?).

In the white corner there's a rider who snared three stages in his Grand Tour debut, finished third in that same Vuelta a week before turning 21, and who has next to no support from his UAE Team Emirates squad, but has still won five of the last 10 Grand Tour mountain stages featuring a Cat.1 of HC climb in the last 50km.

Nothing has separated the two Slovenians in the second week besides the four extra bonus seconds Pogacar picked up for winning on the Grand Colombier.

What Pogacar lacks in team support, he has in inner-strength and self-belief. The third youngest rider in this race now has two stage wins to his name – both ahead of his compatriot Roglic, the man he beat to the Slovenian time trial championships in June.

The gap in that mountainous ITT was nine seconds over just 15.7km. Pogacar current deficit is 40 seconds and, so far, he has not conceded any time to Roglic in summit finishes. It looks increasingly likely that the race's final 36.2km time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles could well decide which Slovenian wears yellow the next day in Paris. The momentum, oddly enough, is with Pog, not Rog.

Coming up: The Alps

Tour de France 2020 - Col de la Loze Image credit: Eurosport

If Stage 16 to Villard-de-Lans features a 15km plateau to the foot of the short final climb which should not prove too much of a challenge, Wednesday's queen stage sees the riders tackle two HC monsters in the Col de la Madeleine followed by the Tour's first ever summit finish on the Col de la Loze.

It's this 21.5km climb at 7.8% - which takes the riders beyond Meribel on a pristine new cycle path reaching 2,304m – that could well decide the Tour. Jumbo-Visma have been flawless so far and they will need all their mountain lieutenants here if they want to protect Roglic from the expected Pogacar attack.

Given 40 of the remaining 142 points on offer in the king of the mountains competition come on the Loze, it's fair to say that he who wins Stage 17 will probably secure the polka dot jersey. Frenchman Benoit Cosnefroy has managed to cling on to the red spots without adding to his tally in the second week – but Pogacar now trails him by 2pts and Roglic by 3pts.

A third day in the Alps is prime ambush territory with four tough climbs ahead of the HC Plateau de Glieres and a downhill run – via the uncategorised Col de Fleuries – to La Roche-sur-Foron. Then there's some final crumbs for the breakaway specialists in a rolling Stage 19 which could still end in a bunch sprint ahead of the penultimate day time trial, which culminates with the 6km climb of La Planche des Belles Filles.

With 30km of flat roads ahead of the climb, it's a day for both TT specialists and climbers, with the winner – clearly one of the two Slovenians – needing to be the consummate all-rounder. Paris, as usual, awaits whoever is in yellow, green, polka dots and white…

While there's a chance that one rider could have three of those four, even Tadej Pogacar can't muscle in on a green jersey battle which could also come right down to the wire, with Bennett currently 45 points clear of Peter Sagan and holding all the aces.

Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic Image credit: Getty Images

Predicted top 10

1. Tadej Pogacar, 2. Primoz Roglic, 3. Rigoberto Uran, 4. Miguel Angel Lopez, 5. Mikel Landa, 6. Richie Porte, 7. Adam Yates, 8. Nairo Quintana, 9. Tom Dumoulin, 10. Egan Bernal

Green: Sam Bennett – Polka dots: Tadej Pogacar – White: Tadej Pogacar

