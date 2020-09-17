Jumbo-Vismo's sporting director Merijn Zeeman has been fined 2,000 Swiss Francs and expelled from the Tour de France for misconduct.

The race jury said after the race that Zeeman had insulted and intimidated a UCI staff member as they carried out a check on a bicyle after Wednesday's stage 17.

Zeeman was kicked out following article 8.2.2 of the UCI regulations, for behaviour described as "intimidation, injuries, incorrect behaviour, misconduct, of a team member towards a UCI member during the bicycle check carried out after stage 17".

Jumbo-Visma are on the cusp of a Tour de France overall win as their rider Primoz Roglic enjoys a healthy lead. The Slovenia must tomorrow negotiate a relatively flat stage ahead of the weekend's finale.

The team are yet to issue a comment over the incident.

The UCI checks bikes after races to ensure that the equipment being used conforms to regulations and to ensure there is no mechanical doping.

