Romain Bardet has been forced out of the Tour de France for the foreseeable future thanks to a concussion picked up from a crash midway through Stage 13 on Friday.

The Frenchman, who had started the day fourth in the General Classification, was involved in a huge crash midway through the stage along with Nairo Quintana.

His team, AG2R La Mondiale, have confirmed that he has been sent to hospital for scans and it is currently unknown whether he will able to rejoin the peloton.

"Romain suffers from a concussion, the intensity and signs of which he presented after the stage required our medical team to have him undergo a brain scan at the Clermont Ferrand University Hospital," AG2R team doctor Eric Bouvat said on Friday evening.

"This examination did not reveal any lesions. However, it is necessary for Romain Bardet to stop his sports activities and he will not be able to start the stage tomorrow.

"His date of resuming the competition will be defined according to the progress [of his injury]."

