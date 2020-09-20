Tour de France green jersey winner Sam Bennett was cheered on by his grandfather Pat Cashin at his home.

Tipperary radio station Tipp FM shared footage of 89-year-old Cashin celebrating his grandson's achievement.

Bennett's win made him the first Irish racer to win the green jersey since Sean Kelly in 1989.

The 29-year-old won the classification after beating Mads Pedersen in a sprint finish to win his second Tour stage after winning the intermediate sprint of the Mantes-la-Jolie.

After the race Bennett said: "I can't tell you how excited I am, green jersey, the Champs-Elysées, I never ever thought I'd be able to win this stage.

"To do it in green is so special and to do it in my dream team Deceuninck-Quick-Step, the way the boys rode all day, they were fantastic.

"It's just so amazing, the feeling, I can't thank everyone enough.

"All the suffering through the mountains, it's so worth it now. All the years trying to come up and trying to make it, it took me so long to get here...I'm sorry if I'm coming across too arrogant but I'm just going to enjoy every moment of it."

