On paper, Tuesday's Stage 10 – as flat as a pancake, one of the local delicacies of the region – looked like an extra rest day for the remaining 165 riders in the peloton.

And when a two-man move went from the gun, the stage seemed to be keeping to a tried and tested script that would see numerous helicopter aerials showcasing the picture-postcard coastline while the peloton held the hapless duo at around three minutes before reeled them in with 15km to go ahead of the inevitable bunch sprint finale.

We all know the kind of stage – not least stubborn antipodean fans accustomed to switching off at two in the morning after questioning their sanity in staying awake for that.

Thankfully, that didn't happen. But was what did happen much better in the grand scheme of things?

Entertaining or rewarding are not words that first emerge when thinking of how to describe the spectacle. If anything, it was almost as stressful and frustrating to watch on TV as it must have been for those actually in the saddle – a day of unrelenting roundabouts, pinch-points, road furniture and traffic calming measures that were the very antithesis of calm.

Stage 10 was, in short, proof that beautiful scenery and a flat parcours doesn't make for an easy 'tourist stage' for those competing in or watching it.

An opening hour granted the viewer numerous views of the oyster farms of the Marennes basin and the sandy beaches of the Charente Maritimes coast as the leading duo struggled to make any headway.

But the Swiss pair Michael Schar and Stefan Kung were rolled over after little more than an hour, with the average pace pushing 50kmph. And just as they were reintegrated into the peloton, the first of many crashes tore through the pack – ending Sam Bewley's maiden Tour and ruining quite a few other days, perhaps races, in the process.

Nico Roche (Team Sunweb), Tom Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) and Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) all went down, as well as Bewley's Mitchelton-Scott teammate Esteban Chaves. It was a sign of things to come.

These riders all perform an important role for their respective teams, but none of them are – or were – targeting a high finish come Paris.

For the riders battling for the yellow jersey, Tuesday's seemingly benign stage was the proverbial day that could see them not laying the foundations for victory, but losing their chance of the overall win.

With 65km remaining, when the road once again split into two narrow lanes separated by a raised central reservation – great infrastructure for the holiday makers in their caravans; less so for the world's biggest bike race – the next wave of riders hit the deck.

This time Stage 9 winner Tadej Pogacar was involved along with Guillaume Martin of Cofidis. The Frenchman was third place going into the stage, keeping himself in the hunt for a career high result on the Tour. The Slovenian, seventh in the GC, was lucky not to be as bashed up by his fall as his UAE Team Emirates colleague Davide Formolo.

Pogacar fought back into contention while Martin was able to rely on a train of Codifis riders to guide him home. Both eventually finished safely in the pack on a day which could have been far worse.

Colombia's Nairo Quintana has done well this Tour to avoid a nasty fall, but the fifth-place rider on GC saw two of his Arkea-Samsic domestiques – Warren Barguil and Kevin Ledanois – go down on another dangerous pinch point.

Then came the crosswinds as Ineos Grenadiers piled on the pressure after yet another roundabout to force the splits everyone was so worried about.

Much like Chris Froome crashing out of the Tour before the cobbles in 2014, it was the perceived fear of the winds which perhaps contributed to the high stress levels inside the peloton from the get-go.

Egan Bernal, the white jersey and second-placed rider on GC, admitted as much.

We all knew it was going to be a stressful day, we knew there would be wind and there could be splits, so it was fast all day, with a lot of nerves and a lot of stress. It was mostly nerves, because in the end there wasn't so much wind but everyone wanted to be up front. Fortunately, none of our riders crashed.

That wasn't strictly true: Ineos' Richard Carapaz was one of riders caught up - along with Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana - in another crash before the peloton crossed over the bridge to the Île de Ré. Once again, a central reservation was to blame – forcing Eurosport's Bernie Eisel to later question the course design in his post-race recap.

At the end of the day, none of the GC riders slipped up on what emerged to be a huge banana skin of a stage, with the top 10 remaining exactly what it was going into Monday's rest day. But that's not to deny the fallout could have been worse.

A broken wrist meant Bewley was the only rider not to make it to the finish – but it could just have easily been one of the GC favourites who was sent packing to hospital rather than the 33-year-old Kiwi seeing his maiden Tour come to a cruel end.

Race safety has been in the headlines in this Covid-truncated season, with the horrific crashes involving Deceuninck-QuickStep pair Fabio Jakobsen and Remco Evenepoel standing out above a litany of incidents that also could have been avoided were better safety measures in place.

For QuickStep, Tuesday's stage had a happy ending as Sam Bennett surged to a maiden Tour stage win while taking back the green jersey from Peter Sagan's shoulders. But the countless spills that peppered what looked to be an otherwise routine day were a reminder of the responsibility race organisers have to the riders.

And for those antipodean fans who did stay up, they weren't rewarded with Caleb Ewan doubling up with a second win: the Australian pocket-rocket was one of the riders distanced by the mayhem with 50 kilometres remaining before being denied by Bennett in the sprint. It was one of those days.

