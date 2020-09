Cycling

Stage 16 highlights - Breakaway success for Lennard Kamna as Pogacar and Roglic duke it out

Watch highlights of stage 16 as Lennard Kamna won from the breakaway. Kamna launched a solo attack off the front of a large breakaway group and sealing his first ever Grand Tour stage win. Ineos Grenadiers, whose shift has focused to stage wins, took second through Richard Carapaz.

00:04:14, 840 views, an hour ago