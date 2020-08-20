Steven Kruijswijk withdraws from Tour de France over Dauphine injuries

Steven Kruijswijk of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) has withdrawn from the Tour de France following the injuries he sustained at the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné.

The 33-year-old damaged his shoulder coming down from the Col de Plan Bois in the Alps during the penultimate stage of the tune-up race for the Tour.

And the Dutch rider has now taken to social media to confirm that the injury he suffered – a shoulder fracture – had ruled him out of this year’s Tour.

“Unfortunately, the consequences of my crash at the Dauphine turned out to be more serious than I hoped.

I cannot participate in the Tour de France due to a fracture in the shoulder and the many abrasions.

“I will focus on the Giro d’Italia as a new goal.”

Amund Grondahl Jansen will replace Kruijswijk in the Jumbo-Visma squad.

