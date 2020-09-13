Tadej Pogacar took the win on Stage 15 of the Tour de France, but it was Primoz Roglic’s day as the Jumbo-Visma rider strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey.

Pogacar stuck with the relentless pace set by Jumbo-Visma and attacked on the steep final ramp to beat his compatriot Roglic to the line and take the stage win and underline his position as the greatest threat to Roglic’s yellow jersey.

Further back down the mountain it was a disastrous day for Egan Bernal, who blew up in quite spectacular fashion and losing over five minutes to end his hopes of defending the Tour title.

On a glorious day for Slovenian cycling, Pogacar's power on the final climb indicated he is about to shift from friend to rival in the eyes of Roglic.

The 21-year-old, competing in his first Tour de France and only second Grand Tour, is the closest and most significant rival to his compatriot in GC.

More to follow…

