Introducing the Ineos Grenadiers - Team Ineos to change their name to promote 4x4 vehicle

Team Ineos have confirmed that the cycling team's name will change to Ineos Grenadiers for the 2020 Tour de France and beyond.

The name-change is a sponsorship move to support Ineos's new 4x4 vehicle, called the Grenadier.

Rumours had been circulating that the name change was set to take place, and on Wednesday Ineos confirmed the news saying:

"Team Ineos has today confirmed they will switch to become the Ineos Grenadiers, effective from the start of the Tour de France on August 29th 2020.

"The change will align the team with the Grenadier, a no-nonsense 4x4 vehicle designed, engineered and manufactured by Ineos Automotive.

"In 2017, Ineos Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 vehicle, built on purpose. The Grenadier’s design was unveiled in July 2020 and will go into production in late 2021.

The Team’s new name and brand will officially launch in the week leading up to the Tour de France in Nice.

The news has already been greeted with some criticism, given the Grenadier vehicle's expected high emissions. In 2019 Ineos were criticised for switching their recon car to the Ford Ranger Raptor - a move that appeared to be in direct contradiction of the team's previous environmentally-friendly sponsorship message.

