Tom Boonen backs Chris Froome's Team Ineos exit

Tom Boonen has backed Chris Froome's decision to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation as he bids to equal a Tour de France record of five victories.

Froome, who will leave Team Ineos after an 11-year association at the end of 2020, was told that he could not be guaranteed a clear leadership role at the Tour, with Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal having established themselves as the top riders on the team.

Froome missed out on the last Tour in 2019 with injury, but harbours ambitions of taking the race record, a goal he has been moved to pursue elsewhere after the ascendancy swung away from him at Ineos.

And Boonen, a seven-time Monument champion, believes the Brit must avoid playing second fiddle in the remaining years of his career if he intends to achieve his aim.

"It is certainly not an unwise move," Boonen told Het Laatste Nieuws. "No matter how realistic the chances of failure seem, with this switch he makes them just a little smaller, by eliminating one possible important nuisance factor: internal competition.

Ineos is supposed to be a 'trusted environment', but take it with a good pinch of salt. 'Come on Chris, go ahead'? No, I don't see Bernal and Thomas saying that. He can't compete with that duo, so he does well to leave after this season. In this way, he at least safeguards the few options that remain to him.

Boonen believes the decision to give Froome a reduced billing could yet come back to haunt Ineos, since it's the Brit who represents the greatest threat to the their recent dominance. He will find himself at a comparatively weaker team, although there's time for Israel to build a squad around him, but will have in-depth knowledge about how his old team mates - and new rivals - operate.

"I can't imagine that he won't bring anyone from Ineos. If you sign a champion such as Froome, you know that he will not come alone. He needs three to five strong pawns," said Boonen

"However, the last thing Israel have to do is copy Ineos. There are other ways to win the Tour. They are quiet citizens, Bernal and co. They gently squeeze everyone to death, until only they remain.

"It's a system that Froome knows through and through, but if one man can dismantle that and turn it into his own advantage, it's him. Provided he gets back to being his good old self, of course."

