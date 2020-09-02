Mitchelton-Scott rider Adam Yates has said that he would prefer to take the yellow jersey with his own legs after he took the maillot jaune on a technicality following Stage 5.

Yates was awarded the yellow jersey after the previous holder, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe was penalised 20 seconds for taking a bottle drink inside the closing kilometres.

Yates revealed afterwards that he was showered and on the bus when he and the team got the call.

“It’s not the way I imagined taking the jersey,” he said after the race.

“I’m not even sure what’s happened to Julian, I heard he got a time penalty for taking a feed late or something.

“I don’t think any rider would want to take yellow under these circumstances, I’d prefer to take it with my legs rather than the result of a time penalty. I didn’t even find out until I was in the bus and showered. I feel bad for him.

“Tomorrow I was looking to try and take the jersey anyway, so I guess we’ll just try and go in with the same tactic, try and win the stage and see what happens.”

The team’s directeur-sportif Matt White echoed his rider’s feelings before explaining more how the process even happened.

"We were probably about five minutes from the bus leaving, all the boys had showered and changed,” White said.

“Then my phone rang from the organisers of the Tour de France and told me that Adam Yates was in the yellow jersey, and I asked why. They didn’t go into too much details, they said Alaphilippe received a 20-second time penalty.

"Nobody likes to take the jersey that way, but at the end of the day we had a tactic coming here to go after the yellow jersey, and if weren’t in second place someone else would have got it. So, the moves that Adam made in the first days, the way the guys have been riding to protect Adam in this first week have enabled us to benefit from the bad luck of someone breaking the rules."

A deliberate ploy?

Speaking on The Breakaway former Tour winner Sir Bradley Wiggins suggested that anything is possible when it was speculated that this might have been a deliberate mistake from Alaphilippe and Deceuninck-Quick Step.

"If you’re that desperate for a drink that close to the finish you’ll ask your teammate ‘can I have a bottle’, or at least you’d risk your teammate taking the bottle and giving it to you," Wiggins said.

"It seems very strange because the team know the rules, so to put someone there at 20km to go… I mean, we’ll never know.

"I’m open-minded enough to know that that could be a tactical thing – to lose the jersey or whatever, a way of doing that. Because they don’t want to have to ride tomorrow and chase green and it’s the mountain stage and so on. Obviously they didn’t ride today, but the duty falls upon them every day to ride having yellow. Maybe not, maybe that isn’t the case, but I just don’t believe anything I see in the Tour de France really, so we just don’t know."

