Adam Yates didn’t start the Tour de France targeting the yellow jersey, at least that’s what his team will have you believe, but the Brit did the maillot jaune proud with a brave performance in the Pyrenees.

Now that it’s gone, Yates will instead turn his attention to his main objective for the race – stage wins.

“I did the best I could,” Yates said after an exhausting performance. “I gave it everything I could to hang on and I think I can be proud of what I did. I’ll freshen up now, enjoy the rest day and then target some stages.

“The pace was a little bit faster than yesterday. I did what I could but there are some guys in a better position than me.

There are a lot of stages in the last week that suit me quite well so we’ll so how I go and see what I can do. It’s a big honour to ride in yellow. It was good fun while it lasted!

Yates, who will leave Mitchelton-Scott for Ineos in the off-season, came into the Tour with the specific instruction to target stage wins. And his directeur sportif Matt White says that will no re-set as the main aim for the team.

"It was pretty clear that Jumbo wanted to win the stage and take the jersey today. There were breaks that tried to get up the road but they were all over everything today and they had a clear objective to take the jersey back.

"We came into this race with the objective to hard in the first week to look for stages and that turned into the yellow jersey. We’ve kept it for a few days and now we can go back to the original plan and target some stages."

However, the strength of Yates’ performance in defending the yellow jersey means he is still a threat on the clock to the main general classification contenders, and so he may have to lose time in order to be allowed chances in breakaways in the final week.

White says that it remains to be seen whether Englishman will have to lose time on purpose to free him up for that stage-winning role.

“We’ll wait and see on how we handle it with Adam," he said.

"The next real test for the GC guys doesn’t come until next Friday, but with Adam’s position his status in GC won’t become so vital (in terms of winning stages) until we get back into the mountains next weekend.”

