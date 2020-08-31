Tour de France Kwiatkowski: Ineos could still play Carapaz card at Tour 2 HOURS AGO

Anthony Perez (Cofidis) has abandoned the Tour de France after breaking his collarbone on Stage 3.

Perez racked up the mountain classification points to move into the virtual polka dot jersey on Monday, only to crash on the descent of the Col des Leques.

The 29-year-old was chasing back after getting a puncture when he hit a Cofidis team car at 58kph.

"Following a fall on the third stage of the Tour de France, Anthony Perez is forced to retire. He suffered a fractured left collarbone," read a team statement on Twitter.

It means Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) will stay in the polka dots, awarded to the King of the Mountains in France, for at least another day.

