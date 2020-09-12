Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) can still defend his Tour de France title despite leaking more time on Stage 13, Bradley Wiggins said on his latest podcast.

The Colombian was unable to stay with his GC rivals as he shipped 40 seconds on a sapping final climb to Puy Mary.

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) leads fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by 44 seconds in the overall standings, with Bernal a further 15 seconds adrift in third.

“The cracking of Bernal was the main story of Stage 13,” said Wiggins.

“Not cracking in the sense that he lost everything. He’s still third in the GC and not that far behind really, a minute or so, but it was the first time we really saw the gaps opening up.

“Primoz showing in the last 100m that he is the strongest man in this race. Pogacar was really struggling to keep that wheel, even though he did, but those two now have clear distance over the rest.”

However, Wiggins refused to write off Colombian Bernal, citing his comeback at the 2019 Tour.

“I don’t think Bernal’s done yet,” he added.

“This time last year, Bernal was 2:40 odd behind the yellow jersey in [Julian] Alaphilippe. And he was still 1:30 odd behind [team-mate] Geraint Thomas. So it’s not a done deal.”

GERAINT THOMAS AND WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN

Wiggins also touched on Geraint Thomas’ decision to skip the Tour in favour of targeting the Giro d’Italia, suggesting the Welshman could have profited from Bernal's difficulties on Stage 13.

Thomas finished behind Simon Yates on Stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico on Friday to move third in GC and hint that he could have been a contender at the Tour.

He had previously said he did not want to ride as a support rider for Bernal in France.

“But Geraint on a day when Bernal cracks in the Tour… what would that have meant for Geraint if he had been here?” said Wiggins.

“And also it’s become apparent that Geraint was part of the decision to not come here for reason other than ‘not going well enough’ when clearly he is.

“So, it’s too late now we’ll never know.”

