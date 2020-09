Cycling

Tour de France 2020 - Bradley Wiggins: I didn't see Primoz Roglic losing a minute

Bradley Wiggins was in disbelief after Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) disintegrated on the Stage 20 time trial to lose the yellow jersey at the final hurdle at the Tour de France.

