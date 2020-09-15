Cycling is far-removed from the revolving door of management associated with football – which is lucky for Ineos Grenadiers chief Dave Brailsford, says Bradley Wiggins on his latest podcast.

Ineos have had a torrid Tour de France with defending champion Egan Bernal over eight minutes adrift of leader Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma).

It is a rare blip for the British outfit, who have won seven of the last eight Tours stretching back to Wiggins’ triumph in 2012.

"It’s hard to stay on the top every year and this year they’ve just not got it right," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"I don’t know what’s happened. For a team that is so performance-orientated, and how much planning goes into their season, it’s just not worked for them.

Had it been football, Dave would have been out. But that’s how football works. Dave’s been here before, they’ll re-plan, restructure, and they’ll come back next year with a full line-up.

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas were surprise absentees from Ineos’ roster in France, with Giro champion Richard Carapaz drafted in to help Bernal’s charge.

Wiggins believes Ineos’ best hope of salvaging the Tour is by pinning their hopes on stage wins, although he concedes that is easier said than done.

"I think they are going to have to try and win stages. They’re a long way off the podium," he said.

I can’t see how they can salvage anything in GC and what is a podium to them, having won the Tour as many times as they have?

"They’ve got to go for stage wins, but who can? The only one who possibly could is Michal Kwiatkowski, he’s in great shape."

The Tour returns on Tuesday with Stage 16, a 164km run from Tour du Pin to Villard de Lans.

