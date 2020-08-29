Tour de France Advantage Jumbo-Visma as Roglic shows who's boss AN HOUR AGO

Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins has a solution for anyone in the peloton who does not like the risks of modern racing… retirement.

The opening stage of the Tour de France was packed with incident as rain wreaked havoc in Nice, with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama–FDJ) among those caught up in crashes.

Eventually, the peloton took it upon themselves to neutralise the race to prevent further chaos.

Ineos’ Luke Rowe slammed Astana for daring to increase the pace on one descent, while Jumbo-Visma’s Robert Gesink called out cycling’s governing body UCI for failing to intervene.

"There was so much oil, if we wouldn't neutralise 20 guys would've flown over the walls", Gesink told NOS.

"UCI should've taken their chance to prioritise rider safety, but once again they didn't do anything. Racing isn't spectacular enough for them."

But speaking on The Breakaway, Wiggins was not entirely convinced by the peloton’s decision.

“There will have been certain riders who wanted to race down that descent and really split the race to pieces,” he said.

“But if the union decision of the peloton is that ‘we’re going to slow down and stop’, it takes a brave man to go against that. There’s three weeks left of racing.

“If Gesink is saying that 20 riders would have gone over a wall, you never know really… A lot of riders whinge a lot in the peloton and have a good moan, but I used to be one of them when it suited me.

“It seems a constant theme – riders moaning about the UCI, the UCI moaning about the riders. Nothing ever seems to change.”

He continued: “It did look a narrow finish, but you’re finishing on the boulevard in Nice and the road is only so wide. It’s the riders that make the racing dangerous.

“Mark Cavendish has spoken about it a lot over the last few years about the lack of respect in the peloton now, no one gets given an inch, even if you’re Peter Sagan.

“Racing is becoming more competitive and riders are willing to take more risks in order to get that win. It’s a tough sport, if you don’t like it, probably retire.

“As you get older, you don’t want to crash anymore. You want to go home to your kids not covered in scars. It’s a tough sport. Life’s tough. So it’s like ‘Robert, probably go and retire’.”

Alexander Kristoff won the final sprint after a crash had sliced the peloton in two with three kilometres remaining, seizing the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.

